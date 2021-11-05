Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Issue None Dividend of $3.02 on December 14th

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 3.02 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 2,650.0% over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $22.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.99. 14,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,864. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 137.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.05.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

