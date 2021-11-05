Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $14,096,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

