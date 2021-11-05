Piper Sandler Comments on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

