Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

NYSE RVLV opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after buying an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

