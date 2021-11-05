Piper Sandler Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,750.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,597.45.

BKNG traded up $158.37 on Thursday, reaching $2,595.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,400.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2,306.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking has a one year low of $1,701.09 and a one year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

