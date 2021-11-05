Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

