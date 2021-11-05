Plasma Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $654,580.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $11.67 million and $654,580.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.29 or 0.07282140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,965.55 or 1.00074454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022838 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

