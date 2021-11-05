Playkey (PKT) Price Down 41.6% Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $414,957.99 and $138,924.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00242959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.