Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,349 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $17,412,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 303.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 84,416 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 297.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $284.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -330.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.