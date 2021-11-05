Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 4,700 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $9,470,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

NYSE:RACE opened at $257.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $261.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.12.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.