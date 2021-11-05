Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 58.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gemini Therapeutics were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMTX opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

