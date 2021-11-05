Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,975,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,386,000 after buying an additional 59,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

