Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $715,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $716.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $718.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

