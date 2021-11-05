Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Spire by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

