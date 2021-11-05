Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.88 million and $2.83 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $13.60 or 0.00022081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00084781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00086203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00103691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,477.43 or 0.07270906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,221.69 or 0.99418082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

