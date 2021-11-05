PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPD were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 728.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter valued at about $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter valued at about $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter valued at about $115,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.29 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.