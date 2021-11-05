PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.57

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,687 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,288,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

