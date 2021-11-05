Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $587.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.54. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Precision BioSciences worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.