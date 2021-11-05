Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.14.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE:PBH traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$135.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,059. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$94.56 and a 52-week high of C$137.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.