Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $126.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE PBH opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $62.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

