Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 15.75% of Quidel worth $840,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 245,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $136.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

