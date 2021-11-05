Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,662,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,554,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of EQT worth $638,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in EQT by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.