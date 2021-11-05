Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.19% of Sun Life Financial worth $964,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,444,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,470,000 after purchasing an additional 721,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

