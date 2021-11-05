Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,068,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $736,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $141.57 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average of $145.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

