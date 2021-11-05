Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Clinton Tyler Stafford Acquires 8,081 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,569,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,821,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,825,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

