Project Inverse Price Reaches $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $595,511.76 and $306,859.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00083606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00082285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.20 or 0.07246809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.86 or 0.99660240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022767 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

