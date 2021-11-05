ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.73 ($23.22).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €14.17 ($16.66) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.60. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

