ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

