ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PGOO)

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PGOO traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 61 ($0.80). 3,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,912. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.35. The stock has a market cap of £154.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.84.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

