ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PGOO)

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of PGOO traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 61 ($0.80). 3,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,912. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.35. The stock has a market cap of £154.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.84.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile
