Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Provident Financial worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 35.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

