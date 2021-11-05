ProximaX Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $140,443.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00100730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.84 or 0.07252775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,416.26 or 0.99254472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022498 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

