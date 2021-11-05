Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 58.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AutoZone by 1,167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AutoZone by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,809.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,672.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,571.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,844.99. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

