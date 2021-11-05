Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 32,492 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $45,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.29.

TT opened at $180.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average of $185.26. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

