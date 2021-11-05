Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $111.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

