PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

PTCT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.38. 9,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,561,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

