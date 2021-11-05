Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,811,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

