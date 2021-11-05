Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of EQT worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $13,539,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 58,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.