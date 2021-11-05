Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 12,534 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 607,100 shares worth $16,008,078. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.65 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.