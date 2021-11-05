Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 8,437 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,712,000 after acquiring an additional 696,072 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,681,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.