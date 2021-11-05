Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

