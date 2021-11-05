Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4,749.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

