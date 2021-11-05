Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,664 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

