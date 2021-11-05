Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 15,854 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SLM were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

