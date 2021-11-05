Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.68 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.