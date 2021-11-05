Pyrk (PYRK) Price Hits $0.0040

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 38.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $62,925.34 and approximately $1,982.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 76% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.