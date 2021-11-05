Q Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,916,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 386,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 108.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,073,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

