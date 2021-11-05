Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.