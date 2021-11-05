Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

GDDY stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

