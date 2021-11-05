Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,238 shares of company stock worth $8,684,623. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

