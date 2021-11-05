Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Brinker International stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

